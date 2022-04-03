Transitioning to wet and windy weather Sunday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What a beautiful day! It was one of those classic spring days where you might’ve shrugged off your jacket in the sun but slipped it back on in the shade. We saw quite a bit of cloud clearing in the afternoon hours, too. We officially hit 60 degrees in Portland and saw upper 50s in other parts of the metro area.

Tomorrow morning we’ll start the day cloudy but dry, and winds will be kicking up in the afternoon here in the western valleys. Showers are possible anytime after noon and the intensity/frequency of the showers will increase through the evening. By late Sunday and early Monday it’s going to be very wet and windy as the cold front punches through. Then we’re back to scattered showers with clouds and sunbreaks for the rest of Monday. High temps should be in the low to mid 50s.

High wind watches are in effect for the north Oregon and south Washington coasts Sunday night through Monday morning-- wind gusts in the 40s and 50s likely out there on the beaches. There is also a winter storm watch for the Northern Oregon Cascades Sunday night to Monday night-- big dumping of snow happening in that time frame. It’s possible spots above 5,000 feet see more than two feet of snow. Closer to a foot of snow is expected around pass level.

Much warmer and sunnier weather is on the way Wednesday through Friday, but we’ll start cooling down by the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.