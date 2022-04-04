Celebrate Easter with an alpaca turned Easter Bunny

RIDGEFIELD, Wash (KPTV) – The mother-daughter team behind Mountain Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpacas is hosting Easter photoshoots to welcome spring!

The heard of 13 llamas and alpacas that has been spreading joy one visit at a time across the metro area, are welcoming people to their home to have moments of joy captured on camera. This herd is most known for a member who passed in 2019, Rojo the Llama.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise visited the pasture where the herd lives to learn more about what they’ve been up to since Rojo’s passing and what their photoshoots are all about.

To book your shoot just head to their website.

