Crews battle fire at former Joe’s Crab Shack in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Fire Department battled a fire at the former Joe’s Crab Shack along the waterfront early Monday morning.

At about 5:41 a.m., crews were called out to a fire at the former seafood restaurant, located at 101 East Columbia Way. The restaurant closed for good in May 2020.

Crews arrived to the scene and found fire outside of the building, spreading to the inside. Vancouver Fire said the flames were initially knocked down in about 10 minutes, but the fire wasn’t fully under control until 50 minutes into the operation.

The building’s sprinkler system was activated which helped firefighters control the fire, according to Vancouver Fire.

In total, 20 firefighters were on scene, along with the Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Columbia Way was shut down due to the response. People were asked to avoid the area while fire crews were on scene.

