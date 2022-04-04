Grand Ronde tribes begin second round of demolition at old Blue Heron Paper Mill

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) – The next phase of demolition is beginning at the former Blue Heron Papermill along the Willamette River, The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde announced Monday.

The 23-acre property at Willamette Falls is located within the tribe’s ancestral homelands. The area is part of the lands ceded to the United States government under the Willamette Valley Treaty of 1855. Following the treaty, tribal members were forcibly removed from Willamette Falls and relocated to Grand Ronde.

After purchasing the property from Washington developer George Heidgerken in 2019, a first round of demolition began in Sept. 2021. The second round of demolition beginning April 4 will see four structures targeted: the water filtration plant, millwright shop, auto shop, and carpentry shop.

“We are pleased to start the second phase of demolition and make further progress towards implementing our vision – restoring the land and creating opportunities for all Oregonians to access this special site,” said Cheryle A. Kennedy, Chairwoman of the Grand Ronde Tribe.

Demolition is expected to take seven to eight weeks, according to The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde.

For more information, visit the Willamette Falls Project homepage by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.