High school spotlight: Florida State-bound senior ready to lead Tigard softball team

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - The spring sports season has sprung and for the first time since 2019, OSAA state championship trophies will be played for.

As the softball season begins, there’s a Division I-bound pitcher for the top-ranked Tigard Tigers.

“In little league, one of the coaches was like, ‘Raise your hand if you want to be a pitcher,’” MaKenna Reid said. “Everyone raised their hand and then I just took off from basically there.”

Little league, big dreams for Tigard’s left-handed ace.

“There is a lefty thing, going away from you,” she said. “The lefty curve is just pretty much what has worked for me the past two seasons.”

The previous two years were nearly null and void. COVID-19 shutout 2020 and no championships were offered in the pandemic spring of 2021.

“I did an April Fool’s joke on my coach,” Reid said. “I showed up in a neck brace and all of that.”

Reid is no fool on the hill. This is her final call to toe the slab for the Tigers on the trail to a state title pennant.

“In tight games I can get a little bit uptight but at the end of the game I still love them, and I am still best friends with them,” she said.

That fire down deep has Reid ticketed for Tallahassee, Florida, to play for the 2018 national champions of Florida State.

“Tallahassee is a cool city,” she said. “It’s definitely a college town. I like Florida. I have been growing up there to go see my grandparents and stuff like that. I like to fish; I like the beaches.”

MaKenna Reid (KPTV)

Reid is a big catch for the Seminoles. Her puppy dog, Pen, hopes to eventually join the potential marine biology major down in the Sunshine State.

Her late grandpa Tom would certainly be reeling in the feeling.

“The last game he came was actually a no-hitter against Canby so that was the last game he ever watched,” Reid said. “We never got a photo. I am sad we never got a photo afterwards, but I know it was special to have him on the table at least.”

A framed photo of Tom was on the table when the 17-year-old officially committed to FSU in November.

As the seasons change, Reid and Tigard’s time to shine has sprung with its seven-member season class.

“Everyone won’t admit it that we have high expectations for it but deep down we all do,” she said. “We want to be there, and I know we can.”

Tigard to Tallahassee by June, Reid just hopes to have that state championship medal around her neck to hang on her dorm room wall at Florida State.

