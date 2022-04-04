As the last weekend at Ski Bowl nears, wintery conditions roll through

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KPTV) – This weekend marks the second to last weekend for skiing at Ski Bowl, just in time for wintery weather to move through our region tonight.

“I think it’s really unusual to get a foot of snow this late in the year so that’s amazing,” said skier, Peter Mortla.

For Ski Bowl season pass holders like the Mortla family, it’s a bittersweet run on the mountain, “this is our 13th ski day,” said Mortla, and it was worth it according to his son, Riley, “the snow was a lot better than I thought but it was really fun.”

The Mortla family said today will likely be their last as closing day at Ski Bowl is April 10th.

Mount Hood Meadows Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Dave Traegthon, said Meadows still has some time on their side until the season ends May 7th, this snowfall tonight will give the slopes an extra boost.

I would expect that this storm is going to bring us back over 100 inches again and it will really reinvigorate the season. You know, some people have said, ‘we just haven’t had enough powder days up the mountain this year.’ Well, hopefully this storm will bring it. People come back up and, you know, reconnect with the mountain, and know that they still have plenty of time to enjoy the season,” said Traegthon.

April 10th will be the final day at Ski Bowl, Timberline Lodge has an estimated end date of May 5th, and Mount Hood Meadows will close May 7th.

