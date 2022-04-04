A much calmer day Tuesday, then warm sunshine for a couple days

Today we’ve seen a mix of downpours, hail, bright sunshine, strong wind, and even a few rumbles of thunder. It’s a classic spring day with a bit of everything.

Some of the thunderstorms have been briefly strong along the coastline, and of course the wind has been strong enough to drop limbs and even a few trees here and there.

The chance for hail/thunder goes away this evening, but light showers linger through tomorrow morning. The wind turns much calmer after sunset as well.

Tomorrow will be much calmer with just a few showers, and most of them the first half of the day. Expect more sunshine and mainly dry by evening.

Wednesday and Thursday should be amazing with sunny skies and much warmer temperatures. We should be near 70 Wednesday and close to 80 Thursday.

It’s back to cool and wet next weekend and beyond.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.