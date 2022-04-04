Advertisement

One of Oregon Zoo’s oldest residents, chimpanzee Leah, dies

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:52 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One of the Oregon Zoo’s oldest residents, a female chimpanzee, has died.

The zoo said chimpanzee Leah died in her sleep on Sunday night. She was 47.

The Oregon Zoo said Leah was one of its most beloved residents. She helped launch a decades-long friendship with renowned primatologist Jane Goodall.

Leah was one of the oldest residents of the zoo, but still the youngest of the very elderly chimpanzee group. She is survived by 48-year-old sister Delilah, 50-year-old male Jackson and 53-year-old troop leader Chloe.

