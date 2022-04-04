Power outages, fallen trees reported across Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – High winds, downed trees and hail are being reported across the Portland metro area as PGE and Pacific Power customers deal with power outages.

PGE says currently 18,022 customers are without service as of 4:05 p.m. while Pacific Power reported 1,265 customers without service at 4 p.m.

It's a stormy spring day out there! Peak gust of 40 mph at PDX this hour is strongest since January 2nd.

16,000 customers out of power in PGE's territory. Even stronger wind blowing east of Cascades. All areas turn much lighter after sunset. pic.twitter.com/fQvbC9bBHL — Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) April 4, 2022

At around 3:15 p.m., the Forest Grove Fire Department shared images of a home split in half by a 50-foot pine tree taken down by strong winds. The home is located on NW McKibbin Road and Forest Grove F.D. says no one was injured.

Gusty winds took down this approx 50ft pine tree on NW McKibbin RD. The tree landed on the house, severely damaging to the roof. No one was home at the time.



CC: @NWSPortland pic.twitter.com/VMvqsyHQDG — Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) April 4, 2022

Similarly in Hillsboro, winds also brought down an oak tree shortly after 1:30 p.m., blocking the intersection of Southeast Oak and Third Avenue. Southeast Oak St. is currently blocked from South 1st Street to Southeast 4th Avenue, according to Hillsboro police.

******ROADWAY BLOCKED****** A large oak tree fell down at the intersection of SE Oak and SE 3rd Ave. This giant oak tree came down at about 1:34 pm this afternoon affecting all lanes of SE Oak St. and SE 3rd Ave. SE Oak St. is currently blocked from S. 1st St. to SE. 4th Ave. pic.twitter.com/gUIslLdtNj — Hillsboro Police Dpt (@HillsboroPolice) April 4, 2022

