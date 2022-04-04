Power outages, fallen trees reported across Portland metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – High winds, downed trees and hail are being reported across the Portland metro area as PGE and Pacific Power customers deal with power outages.
PGE says currently 18,022 customers are without service as of 4:05 p.m. while Pacific Power reported 1,265 customers without service at 4 p.m.
At around 3:15 p.m., the Forest Grove Fire Department shared images of a home split in half by a 50-foot pine tree taken down by strong winds. The home is located on NW McKibbin Road and Forest Grove F.D. says no one was injured.
Similarly in Hillsboro, winds also brought down an oak tree shortly after 1:30 p.m., blocking the intersection of Southeast Oak and Third Avenue. Southeast Oak St. is currently blocked from South 1st Street to Southeast 4th Avenue, according to Hillsboro police.
This story will be updated. To submit weather photos, click here.
