Rip City Boxing U-Haul stolen, and found

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - James Franco is the owner and president of Rip City Boxing, a boxing program created for at-risk youth in 2016.

“We’re here [at the Salvation Army] Monday through Friday in North Portland for our amateur boxing team,” Franco said. “We came from another close amateur boxing team nearby and started our own. Our main goal is to help kids and give them a safe space to get off the streets and let out aggression that a lot of kids have these days. Boxing is the perfect sport for that. It’s been great. We started from the ground up and worked our way to becoming one of the larger teams in the northwest. We have one of the larger competition teams and aside from that we have kids who don’t compete but have a safe place to come and let out any aggression.”

This past Friday, Rip City Boxing held a fundraising event to help with travel and operating costs this spring and summer. They broke down and moved their boxing ring from the Salvation Army gym in Northeast Portland to the event, renting a U-Haul to get it there. After the event, they broke it back down and put it back in the U-Haul, looking to bring it back to the gym the next day.

“At three o’ clock this morning, we heard what sounded like a dump truck leaving,” said Franco. “I realized it was Sunday so we looked out the window and realized someone had taken the U-Haul. I couldn’t believe it.”

Franco said he filed a police report. Thankfully just a few hours later, Portland Police called to let him know officers had located the U-Haul with everything still inside.

“It was a miracle,” said Franco. “We believe in miracles and a lot of people were praying out there and hoping the best for us and it came to fruition. This is a twenty foot competition ring that is used for most amateur boxing events. It consists of the base, the footing, there’s a bunch of metal under there, metal stairs, the plywood, the ropes. I bought it six years ago for around $6,500. Out of curiosity I looked to see how much it would cost if I had to replace it and it runs for around $11,000.”

Sunday afternoon, the boxing ring was brought back to the Salvation Army gym so Rip City Boxing can continue their work. Franco said he appreciates all the support they’ve gotten over the weekend and for PPB’s quick work.

“We called them early in the morning and they were responsive,” said Franco “We were really surprised to hear from them so early. They were very helpful throughout the whole situation. We were so nervous. We just want to say thank you for all the work they did for us.”

Franco’s message following this incident: remain vigilant.

“It doesn’t matter where you are at or what side of town you are in you just have to be aware that things happen,” said Franco. “When I think back, I should have boxed it in with our car. Just be aware. Maybe get cameras. These people know what they are doing.”

