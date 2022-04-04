SHOWERS, T-STORMS & WIND TODAY, PLUS HEAVY SNOW IN THE CASCADES

Good morning! It’s a wet and windy start to the week across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. A strong Pacific jet is driving lots of moisture across the region. Once a cold front pushes inland, steady precipitation will transition to scattered showers and sunbreaks. This should happen around mid-morning for locations west of the Cascades. Our air will turn pretty unstable around lunchtime, so downpours and isolated thunderstorms are expected. In addition, our wind is rotating aloft, so some of these showers and t-storms could spin a bit today. This environment is favorable for funnel clouds and weak tornadoes. In most cases, just expect to deal with the downpours. A Winter Storm Warning is posted for the Cascades, which will continue to get hammered by snow and wind over the next 24 to 36 hours. By the end of the day Tuesday, expect about 15-25 inches of new snow near the passes. Elevations above 5,000 feet will probably have closer to 3 feet of new snow on the ground.

Showers will gradually wind down on Tuesday, and our pattern will quickly shift by midweek. Before that happens though, temperatures will turn pretty chilly with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. If you have sensitive plants outdoors, be prepared for some patchy frost Wednesday morning. A large ridge of high pressure will expand over the West Coast, bringing a dramatic warm-up to the region. Highs will make a run at 70 degrees Wednesday afternoon, and will reach the mid to upper 70s Thursday afternoon. The warm up will be short-lived. High pressure pushes east by Friday.

Another trough of low pressure will dig into the Northwest by Friday, bringing shower chances back and cooler temperatures. Highs will drop into the low to mid 60s Friday, and will dip into the 50s this weekend.

Stay safe out there in this rain and wind, and have a great Monday!

