Advertisement

Trial for Oregon romance novelist accused of killing husband begins Monday

The high-profile trial for Oregon romance novelist, Nancy Crampton-Brophy, begins Monday morning.
By Bridget Chavez
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:53 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The high-profile trial for Oregon romance novelist, Nancy Crampton-Brophy, begins Monday morning.

Crampton-Brophy is accused of murdering her husband, Daniel Brophy, in 2018.

On June 2, 2018, police responded to reports of a shooting at the Oregon Culinary Institute in southwest Portland. Officers and medics tried to save Brophy, but he died at the scene.

Brophy was a chef and longtime instructor at the Oregon Culinary Institute. The couple had been married for 27 years.

Months after the shooting, in Sept. 2018, officers arrested Crampton-Brophy at her home in Washington County. She faces charges of murder with a firearm and domestic violence. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and has been held without bail since 2018.

Crampton-Brophy is the author of multiple books including “The Wrong Husband” and an essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband.”

The trial is set to being at 9 a.m. FOX 12 Oregon will stream the trial on kptv.com and on the FOX 12 Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Nancy Brophy in court
Romance novelist accused of murdering chef husband for life insurance: Court docs detail allegations ahead of bail hearing
Nancy Brophy in court
Affidavit: Novelist accused of killing chef husband caught on camera outside shooting scene
Nancy Brophy, booking photo
Police: Wife arrested in connection to murder of Oregon Culinary Institute worker

Latest News

High school spotlight: Florida State-bound senior ready to lead Tigard softball team
High school spotlight: Florida State-bound senior ready to lead Tigard softball team
Trial for Oregon romance novelist accused of killing husband begins Monday
Trial for Oregon romance novelist accused of killing husband begins Monday
Scene photo from FOX 12
Woman found dead after shooting in downtown Portland
Rip City Boxing U-Haul stolen, and found
Rip City Boxing U-Haul stolen, and found