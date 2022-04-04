Woman found dead after shooting in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that killed one person in the downtown area early Monday morning.

At about 1 a.m., Central Precinct officers were called out to Southwest College Street and Southwest 6th Avenue on the report of a shooting. Officers arrived to the scene and found a woman dead, according to police. The victim’s name has not been released.

The Homicide Unit has responded to the scene for the investigation. Southwest College Street will be closed between Southwest 6th Avenue and Southwest Broadway during the investigation.

No additional details have been released by police at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0889 or Detective William Winters at William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466.

