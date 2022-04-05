3 fires under investigation in NE Portland; public’s help sought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue investigators are asking for the public’s help for information about three fires that happened within close proximity to one another.

Crews responded to the first fire at 6:40 p.m. on Monday. The fire started in a vacant home in the area of Northeast 112th Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. The second fire began three hours later and was a vehicle fire at the same location, according to PF&R.

The third fire happened at 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday. PF&R said the fire started in a vacant warehouse in the area of Northeast 110th Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the fires, including video or photos, is asked to contact the fire investigations information line at 503-823-3473.

