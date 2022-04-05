Beaverton Chief of Police announces retirement after nearly three decades of service

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – The Beaverton Chief of Police Ronda Groshong has announced she’ll be retiring, effective May 2, after nearly three decades with the department.

Groshong has been Beaverton’s Chief of Police since June 2019 and has been with the Beaverton Police Department since 1995. Her career with the department began as a patrol officer before holding the positions of Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant and Captain.

“The last 27 years with the Beaverton Police Department have been some of the most rewarding years of my life,” said Groshong. “I am truly humbled and grateful to have had the opportunity to lead such a professional and progressive department.”

The department says a “competitive” recruitment will begin this Spring for Groshong’s successor.

“I’m looking forward to a dynamic process to find the best leader for our community and dedicated professionals who make up the Beaverton Police Department,” said City Manager Jenny Haruyama. “It has been a true pleasure to work alongside Chief Groshong, and in just a brief time, I’ve come to recognize her as an exceptional public servant who is deeply committed to the Beaverton community, police department, and city organization.”

Groshong is a graduate of Portland State University, and previously served on the Domestic Violence Resource Center Board of Directors.

