Brown signs $200 million ‘Future Ready Oregon’ at ceremonial event

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Governor Kate Brown signed Senate Bill 1545, known as “Future Ready Oregon,” on Tuesday. The signing took place during a ceremonial event at Intel’s campus in Hillsboro.

Future Ready Oregon is described by the Governor’s Office as a $200 million investment into the education and training of Oregonians in order to secure “good-paying” careers in Oregon’s industries.

“Approaching workforce development with an equity lens really is the heart and soul of this legislation,” said Gov. Brown. “That means identifying barriers to career advancement for underserved communities, providing support services to help individuals overcome those barriers, and viewing those supports — such as childcare access, or broadband—as critical infrastructure. Future Ready Oregon will open the doors of opportunity to those who have too often been left behind, including people of color, women, veterans, rural Oregonians, and people with low incomes.”

President of Portland Community College Mark Mitsui and a member of the Racial Justice Council’s Workforce Workgroup said the bill will allow Oregonians a connection to living wages in high need sectors.

“Future Ready Oregon is about making opportunity as universal as the talent around us so that no matter where you were born, no matter what zip code you have, you have the opportunity to earn a better life through education and training,” Mitsui said.

Targeted sectors include health care, manufacturing and construction.

