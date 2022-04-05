Driver sought after deadly hit-and-run involving pedestrian in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that happened Monday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a hit-and-run in the area of Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 47th Avenue. Police said medical personnel were first on scene and found a woman dead. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The involved driver did not remain on scene and has not yet been identified, according to police.

The Major Crash Team has responded for the investigation. Southeast Powell Boulevard was closed from Southeast 45th Avenue to Southeast 49th Avenue during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-90144, or call 503-823-2103.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.