A FEW SHOWERS TODAY, MUCH WARMER WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Good morning! It’s a partly cloudy start to our Tuesday with a few showers passing through from time to time. Temperatures are starting off in the 30s and low 40s across the metro area. Showers will really start to taper off as we approach lunchtime, with a much drier afternoon on tap. Expect to see lots of sunshine with highs reaching the mid 50s. Due to mostly clear skies tonight and light wind, it’ll turn even colder tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s across our western valleys. Make sure you protect your sensitive plants from frost.

High pressure will expand up and down the West Coast starting Wednesday, bringing abundant sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will make a run at 70 degrees on Wednesday, and will probably reach the mid to upper 70s on Thursday. Thursday looks like it will be the warmest day of the year since we’ve only managed to reach 70 at PDX.

Our pattern will abruptly shift (again) to cooler and showery starting Friday. Highs will dip into the low 60s, and eventually the low to mid 50s this weekend. It’s possible our snow level will drop to about 1,000 feet for a couple of nights, so our local hills might have a dusting or two on the way.

Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.