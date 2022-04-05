Frosty night ahead, then much warmer through Thursday

There are still a few showers roaming around this afternoon, mainly north of Portland. I expect all showers to end soon after 5-6pm. That leaves us with cold and clear conditions tonight. Just about all suburbs and rural areas in the region will see frost/freezing overnight. We make it down to just around freezing in Portland. This means if you put something out that shouldn’t be exposed to frost, you better bring it in! It won’t be cold enough to damage blooming fruit trees or anything else with blossoms.

After a cold start tomorrow, the next two days look fantastic! Bright sunshine with just a few thin high clouds each day. Temperatures soar into the upper 60s tomorrow, then mid-upper 70s on Thursday. That will be the warmest day so far this season. Enjoy the warm weather because…cold showers are back for Friday.

The next 3 days in Portland (kptv)

The Pacific Northwest will be under the influence of several weak, but cold systems dropping down from the north Friday through early next week. Expect lots of scattered showers through this period and temperatures 5-10 degrees below normal. Snow will even fall well down into the foothills at times. Chilly spring showers are ahead!

