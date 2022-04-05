On the Go with Joe at Farm Fest 2022

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - This weekend, you can take a trip back in time and experience life on a 19th century farm.

History will be coming to life in McMinnville for Farm Fest 2022. The event takes place at the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center complex, located at 11275 Southwest Durham lane, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will include Pioneer Kids’ activities, old-time music, food, and more! People will also be able to see an original 1880′s one-room schoolhouse, working blacksmith and sawmill operations, a general store, logging and dairy displays, and displays of many more artifacts from the 1800s and early 1900s.

Admission is $8 for adults and free for kids under 12.

To learn more about Farm Fest 2022, click here.

