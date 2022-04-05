Hillsboro women accused of elder abuse, identity theft sentenced to 66 months in prison

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A woman convicted of extensive elderly abuse and identity theft of more than 20 people has been sentenced to 66 months in prison.

Washington Co. District Attorney’s Office say Jobee Rene McCann has pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated theft, one count of aggravated identity theft, two counts of identity theft, and two counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment.

In early 2021, McCann was hired as an in-home caretaker for 93-year-old women with dementia. The D.A.’s office says during this time, McCann started stealing multiple pieces of personal identification.

In another instance, McCann was assigned to care for a 70-year-old woman. Posing as the victim, McCann contacted a local dentist and scheduled a $60,000 surgery to fix her teeth. McCann then transferred the amount from the victim’s account to the dentist office.

According to the D.A.’s office, McCann at one point called the dental office from her own phone rather than the victim’s line. Office employees noticed the caller ID didn’t belong to who McCann said she was, searching her name online. They then alerted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and returned the money to the victim’s account.

Following repeated attempts to locate McCann. She was eventually arrested Feb. 16 and a search of her home turned up the personal identifications of more than 20 people.

“While in custody at the Washington County Jail, the defendant called an associate and asked him to bail her out using credit cards belonging to other people,” the D.A.’s office said. “This person eventually reported these requests to law enforcement.”

McCann will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections where she will serve her 66-month sentence. Additionally, she is ordered to pay restitution and is barred from any contact with her victims upon her release.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.