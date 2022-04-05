Oregon Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs seeks help returning medals of decorated WWII veteran

LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is seeking help returning the medals of a late World War II veteran to surviving family members.

The ODVA says the medals of distinguished First Lieutenant George E. Hodgdon were discovered in a Lake Oswego home set for demolition. Hodgdon served in the United States Army during the Italian Campaign in the late stages of WWII, including during the Battle of Anzio, according to the ODVA.

For his service, Hodgdon was awarded the Army’s second-highest military decoration for heroism, the Distinguished Service Cross, from General Mark W. Clark, and the War Cross of Military Valor, the Italian equivalent to the Medal of Honor.

After being discovered in Lake Oswego, the medals were given to a neighboring veteran who recognized the significance and delivered them to the ODVA.

A team at the ODVA began verifying information related to the medals, learning Hodgdon was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his actions during a battle against German forces in Jan. 1944 near Cisterna di Littoria, Italy. The ODVA says despite being under a heavy rain of fire, Hodgdon organized and led a rally that destroyed an enemy tank.

“Hodgdon helped ensure the safety of his company by making himself a target, narrowly escaping injury when a bullet grazed his cheek and again when a German concussion grenade exploded at his feet,” the ODVA writes. “His citation for the Distinguished Service Cross reads in part: ‘Inspiring his men by his own fearless determination under heavy fire, he led his company to its objective where he lost consciousness. First Lieutenant Hodgdon’s determined courage and aggressive leadership reflect the finest traditions of the Armed Forces of the United States.’”

A team of researcher’s confirmed Hodgdon died Jan. 28, 1969 without a known surviving spouse. At the time, Pennsylvania was listed as his home state.

“These medals represent the enduring appreciation of two grateful nations for the courageous and exemplary service Hodgdon performed in World War II more than 75 years ago,” said ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick. “They belong with the Hodgdon family. We are grateful that the community recognized the importance of preserving these pieces of our nation’s military history and would appreciate the public’s assistance with any information that may help in returning them to the family.”

Anyone with information about Hodgdon’s family members or loved ones is asked to contact ODVA Community and Media Relations Coordinator Tyler Francke at tyler.francke@odva.oregon.gov.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.