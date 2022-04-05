Portland man charged in security guard stabbing

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland man who stabbed a security guard in the head with a makeshift weapon has officially been charged with assault II and unlawful use of a deadly weapon.

The attack happened in late March when the security guard was ordering coffee near Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Couch Street. That’s when a man walked up behind him and stabbed him in the head with a white plastic bottle that had two sharpened colored pencils attached. The suspect then walked away.

Judah Aley, owner of the coffee shop, Aces Barista, was there when it happened and spoke with FOX 12 afterwards.

“At about 9:45 a.m. a security guard that’s a regular, he comes by to get coffee almost every day or just comes to check up on us and make sure all the baristas are ok, he came by to get his regular drink and while he was checking out a homeless individual that goes by Sam came up,” said Aley. “He had a homemade weapon and he just stabbed him in the back of head, neck area. It was horrible.”

Aley said she yelled at the suspect, who has been identified by police as 51-year-old Samuel J. Kusaj, as the security guard chased after him.

“It was a really hard hit,” said Aley. “I’m actually surprised he was able to run after him. I would have assumed it caused really bad head trauma. I ended up calling 911 because I didn’t know if he had any backup or was able to flag down anyone else. I was on hold for about ten minutes, but by then they told me they had officers at the scene.”

Officers located Kusaj along Northwest Broadway and Northwest Hoyt Street and arrested him.

Kusaj pleaded not guilty following Tuesday’s charges.

