Advertisement

Portland Parks Foundation announces next steps for elk fountain downtown

Portland Parks Foundation announces next steps for elk fountain downtown
Portland Parks Foundation announces next steps for elk fountain downtown(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:06 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Parks Foundation will commission a design and feasibility study for returning the Thompson Elk Fountain to its location downtown.

PPF said it will hire a team with experience in architectural restoration, stone carving and masonry and traffic engineering. It said the study is made possible by an anonymous donor.

Related stories
Police: Elk statue in downtown Portland removed after being damaged by fires lit during demonstration
The iconic elk statue in downtown Portland was removed Thursday after it was damaged by fires...

The base of the elk statue was badly damaged during protests in downtown Portland in the summer of 2020. The city of Portland removed the elk statue, put it in storage and disassembled the fountain.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation released a plan in March to return the elk to its home. The plan included a new, smaller base to help support modern traffic in the area. PPF said many community members expressed strong objections to the plan because it did not include a fountain.

The study will include a detailed assessment of the remaining fountain parts and if new parts can be used when restoring the fountain. It will also include how the right of way can be designed for the fountain while addressing safety concerns for pedestrians, bikes, transit and automobiles.

PPF said the results will be presented to the Portland Design Commission, along with PBOT’s design for a smaller base, this summer.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas forward David McCormack celebrates after scoring against North Carolina during the...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Kansas rallies, beats North Carolina 72-69 to win NCAA title
Investigative details emerge about off-duty Vancouver officer shot and killed by Clark Co. deputy
Investigative details emerge about off-duty Vancouver officer shot and killed by Clark Co. deputy
Power outages, fallen trees reported across Portland metro area
Power outages, fallen trees reported across Portland metro area
Opening statements begin in murder trial for Oregon romance novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy
Opening statements begin in murder trial for Oregon romance novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy