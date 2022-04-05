Portland Parks Foundation announces next steps for elk fountain downtown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Parks Foundation will commission a design and feasibility study for returning the Thompson Elk Fountain to its location downtown.

PPF said it will hire a team with experience in architectural restoration, stone carving and masonry and traffic engineering. It said the study is made possible by an anonymous donor.

The base of the elk statue was badly damaged during protests in downtown Portland in the summer of 2020. The city of Portland removed the elk statue, put it in storage and disassembled the fountain.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation released a plan in March to return the elk to its home. The plan included a new, smaller base to help support modern traffic in the area. PPF said many community members expressed strong objections to the plan because it did not include a fountain.

The study will include a detailed assessment of the remaining fountain parts and if new parts can be used when restoring the fountain. It will also include how the right of way can be designed for the fountain while addressing safety concerns for pedestrians, bikes, transit and automobiles.

PPF said the results will be presented to the Portland Design Commission, along with PBOT’s design for a smaller base, this summer.

