Albany man prints and sells T-shirts to help friends in Ukraine

ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - David Stahl calls his shop a hobby job in his retirement.

Graphix and Photos has been open at Heritage Mall in Albany for just six months.

“It’s a slow start but it’s a new business so I do what I can,” Stahl said.

Already he’s found a niche to make a difference. He’s printing shirts to support Ukrainians, with the money going to his friends there, including a woman with a young son with special medical needs.

“It’s basically to help with her family, her friends, the whole neighborhood,” he said. “They joined together and they put all their food together, medicine.”

It’s not just the shirts.

He’s also president of the local Vietnam veterans organization. That organization puts together puzzles and frames them. Half of those proceeds he sends to Ukraine and the other half is for the veterans.

He said some people have been coming in just to donate. He’s already sent $1,500 and plans to send $500 more on Friday.

“The people need a lot of help,” Stahl said. “It’s a day-by-day struggle for them.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.