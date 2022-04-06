Bus fire extends to commercial building in NE Portland; cause under investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in northeast Portland early Wednesday morning.

At about 1:18 a.m., crews were called out to the 4700 block of Northeast 102nd Avenue on the report of a fire. PF&R said a small bus was fully engulfed and had spread to a nearby commercial building.

Crews were able to extinguish most of the fire in the bus and building within 15 minutes of arrival. No injuries were reported.

Scene photo from KPTV (KPTV)

PF&R said the cause is now under investigation.

