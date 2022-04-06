Abused dog saved by TriMet worker has new home at Sheridan animal rescue

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The dog at the center of an animal abuse investigation has a new home at a rescue caring for neglected animals.

The incident took place March 21 when a Portland woman was witnessed swinging her small dog in the air by its leash after exiting the MAX. At one point, the woman is said to have tied the dog to a fence post, leaving it to hang by its neck.

Now the dog has a new home at Harmony New Beginnings Animal Rescue, a rescue taking in domestic animals that have experienced abuse or neglect.

The dog’s life was saved thanks to TriMet workers that followed close behind after the women exited the MAX, telling FOX 12 in late March that something just felt off.

“It was really hard to see but like I said I’m just glad we were able to be there at the right time, the right place and save that dog, make sure nothing happened to it worse than it did,” said TriMet Customer Service Supervisor, Dan Brown.

The dog’s owner, Jessica McQueen, was later arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court on allegations of first-degree aggravated animal abuse, attempted first degree animal abuse and second-degree animal abuse. McQueen has also been ordered not to possess any animals and to return to court May 20.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.