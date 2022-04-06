Sheriff: Escaped inmate from Washington arrested after chase in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - An escaped inmate is back in custody after an early morning chase in Gresham.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said deputies used spike strips on a vehicle during a chase. In an attempt to get away, the sheriff’s office said the suspect driver hit a patrol car. Thankfully, no one was injured.

The suspect vehicle eventually came to a stop near Southwest 11th and Southwest Ivory Loop and the 39-year-old driver was arrested.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released the suspect’s name, but did tell FOX 12 the suspect was wanted for escaping from a corrections facility in Washington.

No additional information has been released by the sheriff’s office at this time. FOX 12 has asked the sheriff’s office for more details, including the suspect’s name.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.