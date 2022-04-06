Missing Gresham woman considered endangered by police

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman considered endangered.

Gresham police say 62-year-old Karen Elaine Panos was last seen in downtown Portland near SW 3rd Avenue and SW Main Street and approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, Panos lives in a Gresham care facility and is without important medications.

She is described as 5′4′' with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 200 lbs. She was last seen wearing a dark winter jacket, black pants with black and white shoes.

Anyone who knows of Karen’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or non-emergency at 503-823-3333.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.