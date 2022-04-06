New year, big changes: Portland Rose Festival Parades are back

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Rose Festival announced Tuesday new details for the three Rose Festival Parades that kick off in early June.

For the first time since 2019, the Rose Festival Parades are back! All the sounds, excitement and community pride will be shining through for the three big parades, but there are some big changes this year on where you need to be to catch them in person.

The CareOregon Starlight Parade for 2022 will begin one hour earlier than usual. This year it starts on Saturday, June 4, at 7:30 p.m.

The route will begin on SW Naito Parkway at the Morrison Bridge, then turn up SW Salmon and north on SW 4th. It will then crossover Burnside to NW Davis, heading west before heading south on SW Broadway, then to SW Taylor before turning west to SW 14th. It will end at Lincoln High School.

The Fred Meyer Junior Parade is set for Wednesday, June 8, at 1 p.m. It will take place in the heart of the Hollywood District. The route will start on Sandy Boulevard and NE 52nd, then travel on NE 40th to NE Tillamook before it ends at Grant High School.

The grand finale, the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade, will happen on Saturday, June 11, at 10 a.m. This year, the parade will take place all on the east side of the city.

The parade begins indoors at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, then heads outside onto eastbound NE Weidler then turns south on MLK Jr. Boulevard. The parade then blazes a new path by heading east along Lloyd Boulevard, just north of the Banfield, and then completes the journey near the Lloyd Center near NE 15th and NE Multnomah.

If you can’t make it to all of the parades, FOX 12 has got you covered. All parades will be broadcasting on FOX 12 and FOX 12+.

