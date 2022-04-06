Officers involved in deadly shooting near Scappoose identified

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two officers involved in a fatal shooting of a suspect along Highway 30 near Scappoose on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office identified the first officer as Brian Pixley, the Columbia County sheriff since 2019.

The second officer has been identified as sergeant Chad Drew, who has been with Oregon State Police for 18 years.

On Thursday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to a disturbance at Grumpy’s Towing, located at 53279 Columbia River Highway. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Michael Stockton fired multiple shots prompting the officers to fire.

Despite law enforcement providing medical aid, Stockton was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, authorities located two handguns in Stockton’s possession.

WCSO confirms Stockton was wanted by the Gresham Police Department for murder charges related to a homicide the week before.

