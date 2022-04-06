Police looking for suspect who robbed Salem Subway at knifepoint

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a Subway at knifepoint last week.

SPD said at about 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to Subway in the 2800 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast. They learned a suspect robbed an employee at knifepoint. They said the suspect demanded money from the employee, who stepped away from the till and yelled for help. The suspect ran from the restaurant.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a gray and black hat. He was wearing a dark blue jacket, dark red gloves, blue jeans, dark shoes and had a black backpack. He had a dark neck gaiter pulled up to his nose.

Image of suspect in Salem armed robbery. (Salem Police Department)

If you have any information, please call Salem police at (503) 588-8477.

