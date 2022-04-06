Portland Timbers extend midfielder Marvin Loría’s contract until 2024

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Timbers have signed midfielder Marvin Loría to a contract extension through 2024. Loría’s new extension comes with a club option year in 2025.

The Costa Rica native Loría, 24, is entering his fourth season playing for Portland. He has started in 31 of 65 appearances for the Timbers, tallying four goals and nine assists.

In 2021, Loría scored two goals and tallied a career-high of six assists. In a notable moment, Loría scored the game-winning goal for Portland in a 2-1 win against Sporting Kansas City on June 19, 2021.

The next Timbers match takes place Saturday, April 9 against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in British Columbia.

