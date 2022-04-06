SE Portland antique store deals with 3 burglaries in just over 3 months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Leonard Smith, owner of West Coast Antiques in southeast Portland, said his shop has been broken into several times over the last few months. The burglaries happened on Dec. 23, 2021, Jan. 4, and the most recent one on Friday.

“Dec. 23 was bad,” Smith said. “It was about one or 12 in the morning. Coming down in the cold and seeing everything all over the place was pretty bad. The second one, Jan. 4, that one left the shop open all night. The most recent one that occurred, April 1, they came in through the back window and left through the back window. They took a lot of things again.

“We also had break-ins in January and February of last year. These aren’t just broken windows. All of them there were entries into the shop. Every one of them. I sometimes now come in here and feel like I have to check the place out thinking someone is in the building. It’s been terrible.”

He caught the latest burglary on surveillance. He said a person used a large rock to break a back window before crawling through. Footage shows the person walking around the store, picking up items.

Smith said watching the surveillance is infuriating.

“It’s getting too easy for them,” said Smith. “They just walk in and they feel entitled to it. I don’t know if they are armed or not. Being that nonchalant? She isn’t even scared. Who knows what she could have been carrying? That’s a frightening thought and it’s something I worry about.”

Right when you walk in the shop, Smith has the rocks used in the break-ins on display. He said with each break-in, several items have been stolen.

“Watches, jewelry, some coins,” he said. “Just breakage. A lot of breakage, especially on the last one. They seem to go towards the showcase and clean them out and a couple of them I wasn’t insured for. They were all gone and there wasn’t anything I could do about it. The vandalism is the worst. When they break-in and push things over. It’s in the thousands of dollars.”

Smith has been in the business nearly 50 years, 13 of them at this location on Southeast Stark Street. He said crime has increased in the area over the last few years.

“I think if this happens again, I’m just going to call it quits,” he said. “And it’s not an easy thing to say. I love what I do. I know a lot of people in this business and it’s an enjoyable business. I know it’s not Portland police’s fault. They don’t have enough people to do this. But if this happens again, I’m going to have to wrap it up. It just isn’t worth it. I’m too old for this. To whoever did this: I hope you come to your senses and realize you are hurting a lot of people out there. I just hope this doesn’t happen again.”

