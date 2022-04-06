Advertisement

Troutdale fills with smoke after power station transformer explodes

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:02 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) – A transformer failure caused an explosion of flames and smoke at the Bonneville Power Administration substation in Troutdale on Wednesday.

The fire began just before noon in the 2700 block of Northwest Sundial Road. A representative for the BPA said no employees were currently assigned to the substation, however, an operator at the station witnessed the fire and reported it to the Gresham Fire Department.

In a video obtained by FOX 12, the transformer can be scene exploding immediately followed by a large plume of black smoke that soon filled the sky. That smoke was also visible across ODOT’s I-84 and SW 257th Drive traffic camera.

The scene of smoke prompted the City of Troutdale to warn residents fire crews were on the scene.

The Gresham Fire Department later confirmed no injuries had been reported and crews were present to monitor the situation until the transformer could be deenergized and safely extinguished.

