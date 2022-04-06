Two homes burn in Woodland fire; residents escape safely

WOODLAND, Wash. (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in Woodland on Tuesday night.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire and Rescue said just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to an eight-plex of homes in the 1300 block of Woodside Terrace. When they arrived, they found a fully-involved unit downstairs that spread to an upstairs unit.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. They said there were no injuries. One cat is still missing.

The fire department said several people are displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause is under investigation by the Clark County fire marshal.

