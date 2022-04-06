Van stolen from St. Vincent de Paul, second vehicle taken this year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - St. Vincent de Paul once again was hit by a burglar, driving off in their van used to transport items for Portlanders in need.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, security cameras at the organization’s administrative office on Southeast Cornwell Street picked up a man hopping the fence, getting into their white van, and then driving off.

Emergency Services Manager Craig Loughridge arrived at work to find their main gate in the middle of the road and the van gone.

“Sort of disbelief,” he said. “Not just that someone would steal from us, but anybody would go through that much trouble to steal a vehicle.”

This was the second time this year a vehicle was stolen from St. Vincent de Paul. In January, a truck used to transport donated food was stolen from their location in Beaverton. Loughridge said that truck has since been found but it’s severely damaged.

Loughridge said he’s in disbelief that someone would steal from a non-profit whose mission is to help community members in need.

“Whether it’s this van, or the number of times we’ve had catalytic converters stolen or gas stolen, all of that money comes out of the same pocket we use to pay for emergency assistance for people’s rent bills, utility bills, and providing them food,” he said.

Loughridge said the van is used to pick up donations. That could be food, clothes or anything people in the community wish to donate. This week, the organization was supposed to pick up hygiene supplies.

“Who goes through that much trouble to steal from a non-profit whose mission it is to help other people stay in their houses, keep their utilities turned on, provide them food?” Loughridge said. “That’s always sort of bewildering.”

He believes there are two people involved in Tuesday’s break-in. Security camera footage shows two men walking behind a fence near the property. One man hops the fence and then steals the car.

Loughridge is asking the public to be on the lookout for their white van with a blue St. Vincent de Paul logo on it. He also said the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the van.

He has this message for whoever took the van:

“Think about the people you’re hurting besides what appears to be the company or the business that you’re stealing from. Especially when it’s a non-profit like ours. Just bring it back. It would be wonderful.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.