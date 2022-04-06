WARM NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS, THEN TURNING MUCH COOLER

Happy Wednesday! It’s a cold morning across the Pacific Northwest! The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory until 8:00 A.M. for the Willamette Valley, the lower Columbia River Basin and the northern Oregon / southern Washington Coast. Many of us will wake up to frosty surfaces, so take it slow on those neighborhood roads (and take time to defrost your windshields). Once we get past this frosty start, our weather will quickly warm up. Expect a gusty east wind if you’re exposed to the mouth of the Gorge. Otherwise, it’ll be a sunny & breezy day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. High pressure will continue to shift overhead on Thursday, bringing us our warmest day so far this year. Temperatures will max out in the upper 70s across the Portland/Vancouver metro area, with the possibility of some spots hitting 80 degrees. Enjoy the warm weather. Another dramatic shift to our weather pattern will take place Friday & Saturday.

A cooler trough of low pressure will bring multiple disturbances through between the end of the week and early next week. High temperatures will trend into the low 60s, 50s and even upper 40s in some spots, with overnight lows dropping into the 30s. At times, our snow level will drop to about 500-1,000 feet, putting our local foothills in the snow zone. Minor snow accumulations will probably occur at times, mainly around 1,000 feet. However, a wintry mix can’t be ruled out even in the lowest elevations. The odds of “stickage” down to the valley floor in April is low, considering we have a higher sun angle and stronger solar energy. Big picture: prepare for much colder and showery conditions. The higher elevations will certainly see some decent snow, with up to 1+ foot possible between the weekend and early next week. Great news for the ski resorts, since some of that recent snow will melt away with this midweek warmup.

Enjoy the beautiful weather the next couple of afternoons!

