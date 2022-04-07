2 shooting victims found inside car after crash in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured after being shot in a car that crashed in Gresham on Wednesday night, according to police.

BREAKING: Intersection of NE 188/Holladay may be closed for a while as we investigate a shooting where two adults are injured. No suspect information at this point. — Gresham Police Dept. (@GreshamPD) April 7, 2022

The Gresham Police Department said just before 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the intersection of Northeast 188th Avenue and Northeast Holladay Street. When they arrived, they found a car that crashed with two shooting victims inside.

Officers said a man and a woman were shot. They did not have their conditions, but said they were both conscious and breathing.

Police said the suspect was outside of the car and either a pedestrian or was in another car. No arrests have been made and police haven’t provided any suspect description.

GPD said to expect the intersection to be closed during the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.