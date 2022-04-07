The bloom begins at Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Eastmoreland’s Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden is welcoming it’s first wave of blooms of the spring!

Along side the thousand plus variety of flower in the garden guests can see take in the beautiful waterfalls and the bustling wildlife that live there.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by Crystal Springs to learn more about rhododendrons and why it’s a great place to visit throughout the spring.

To plan your visit to Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden just visit their website.

