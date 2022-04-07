Court documents: Salon owner chases off attempted rape suspect in NE Portland with pepper spray

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is facing several charges for an attempted rape in northeast Portland in March.

Court documents allege 55-year-old Daniel Delgado tried to rape a woman on Northeast Broadway near Northeast 30th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on March 13. Documents also outline the attempt by one salon owner to stop Delgado. According to the affidavit, she heard the screams from the victim, hopped in her car and drove to them.

The salon owner told investigators that she saw Delgado on top of the woman, and the woman fighting back. She sprayed Delgado with pepper spray and he ran off. She followed him a few blocks to Northeast 33rd Avenue, where she continued to douse Delgado with pepper spray. Portland Police arrived and arrested Delgado.

Zach Thornton is the manager of Straight Blast Gym about 10 blocks down from where the alleged assault took place. He said hearing about it is disheartening.

Thornton said he’s seen an increase of people coming into his gym to learn self-defense techniques. Many of them are looking into it as a result of the increase in crime.

“We’ve definitely seen an uptick,” Thornton said. “It’s not good for the city. It would make me feel bad to say it’s good for us or any of us in reality. "

He says for anyone out there worried about their safety, a martial arts course could be a good option.

You can also do other things like walking around with good posture or keep ear buds out of your ears. This will help you be aware of your surroundings

“It’s down to the minute details of how you walk around will make a difference on whether or not somebody will come after you,” Thornton said. “But once that happens, you have to be able to physically defend yourself. You have to be willing to fight.”

Delgado is still in the Multnomah County Jail facing attempted rape, sex abuse, and harassment charges.

