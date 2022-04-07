‘The fact we lost her was a double hit’: Friends, loved ones mourn PSU student

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A sign in front of The Cheerful Tortoise read “Amara vigil here, 8 p.m.”

The event Wednesday welcomed friends and loved ones to remember 19-year-old Amara Marluke.

The manager, Sunny Paysinger, said it was a no brainer to put it together.

“These kids are our life here,” Paysinger said. “They mean everything to us. The students, the faculty, they come here to relax, calm down, unwind. They’re the heart of The Cheerful Tortoise and have been for years.”

Marluke was an activist, singer and Portland State University music student who was shot and killed early Monday morning.

The alleged shooter, 20-year-old Keenan Harpole, has been arrested and is facing a murder charge and an unlawful use of a weapon charge.

Just days after this tragedy, more than 100 people gathered at the intersection where she was killed. Those in attendance had a moment of silence, shared stories about her and added to the growing memorial there.

Paysinger said Marluke came in to eat with friends all the time and was devastated to hear what happened to her.

“To learn that this young lady, who was so vibrant and such an amazing human, fighting for social and racial injustices,” Paysinger said. “Really, just an incredible person. The fact we lost her was a double hit. This happened on the block where they live. They go to school here, they eat here, they live here. They should feel safe here and they don’t right now.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Marluke family during this difficult time.

