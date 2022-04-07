Former major league catcher honored with number retirement at Glencoe HS

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – The big man on campus then and now, Ben Petrick will always be remembered at Ben Petrick field in the home of the Glencoe Crimson Tide.

Petrick was a six-year major league backstop. But before “the show,” the Glencoe class of 1995 grad was the star of stars for the Crimson Tide.

“It’s funny, somebody asked me if this brings back memories, and it’s beyond memories,” Petrick said. “It’s cool to be back at the old high school.”

Petrick celebrates his 45th birthday on Thursday. The all-state Oregon player of the year in 1993 and 1995 feels so alive 27 years after being drafted 38th overall by the Colorado Rockies.

Petrick retired in 2003 as a Detroit Tiger due to the complications in life from Parkinson’s disease.

“For me to be able to share my rough days with people and be vulnerable like that and then when I have good days, hopefully it gives a little hope that the disease might get you but it doesn’t really have to,” Petrick said. “Just keep your head up and keep plugging away every day.”

An OSAA football champ with the Tide in 1994, Petrick leaves his mark on the diamond in Hillsboro with his number six jersey to never be worn again.

“When they told me they were going to retire the number I was like, ‘Is this being treated like a party or a memorial?’” Petrick said. “‘I am going to croak?’”

