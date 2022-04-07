On the Go with Joe at Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival

WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - A colorful celebration of spring is going on at the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival!

The 38th annual Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival is going on now until May 1. People can experience 40 acres of beautiful tulips and over 200 acres of outdoor space and activities.

The festival is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunrise entry is available from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Tickets for the festival must be purchased online this year. The farm said tickets will not be available at the gate. To purchase tickets, click here.

For more information about the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival, click here.

