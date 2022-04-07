How to shop for healthy foods as prices rise

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With gas prices rising around the country, it goes without saying it can take a hit to your wallet. But what about groceries? Inflation has led grocery prices to rise. So how can you shop for your family on a budget and still be healthy?

FOX12 went to the grocery outlet here in Beaverton to see how much we can buy on a budget and still eat healthy. We got a little help from Nutritionist, Dr. Diane Stadler of OHSU to show us what to look for

The average budget a family will spend is about roughly, $150-200 dollars a week. Our budget was $100 for a week. When grocery shopping, it’s important to remember, everything in moderation and also, to read labels. Dr. Stadler says if you see words that aren’t familiar or you can’t pronounce, there is probably a preservative. If you’re deciding whether to buy organic or go cost-friendly, Dr, Stadler says to ask yourself, what is a priority this week?

“If you can, in a cost-effective manner, incorporate organic products into your diet, I think it’s one level of safety of foods you’re purchasing,” says Dr. Stadler.

Dr. Stadler has a rule when it comes to choosing bread; whatever type of bread it is, it has to have three grams of fiber in it per slice

If and if you don’t like vegetables, how can you incorporate them in your meal?

“People don’t think about the variety of ways you can cook vegetables and make them something that you really enjoy eating. You can steam them, you can stir-fry them with flavorings, you can roast them and light drizzle of olive oil, throw it in the oven. You’d be surprised,” says Dr. Stadler.

Frozen is the new fresh. Frozen food tends to be more nutritious than fresh food you see on display because they are frozen at their peak freshness. The nutritional density of that product is higher.

Lastly, don’t be afraid to shop at other markets for a cheaper price.

“It’s $.99 a can I know that I can go to another store and buy a variety of bean products for about $.58 a can so I’m going to say to myself what’s more important? I’m here, my time is important but also if price is my big thing, I might choose to also go to that other stores,” says Dr. Stadler.

A couple rule of thumbs to remember when shopping, you don’t have to buy name brand foods, or anything labeled organic. And second, commit to the food you are buying to reduce food waste.

