Shots fired at car on Hwy 26 in Hillsboro; child nearly hit

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Police Department said it’s looking for a suspect who got away after shots were fired into a car on Wednesday evening on Highway 26.

HPD said at 6:10 p.m., it received a report of gun shots into a car on Highway 26 near Cornelius Pass Road. Officers said shots hit a vehicle going eastbound. They said no one was injured, but a seven-year-old was nearly hit.

HPD said the suspect got away.

Highway 26 east was closed for about an hour. At 8 p.m., the highway reopened. Police have not released further information.

