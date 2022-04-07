Non-profit’s food trailer stolen from Centennial High parking lot

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A trailer owned by local non-profit, Food For Families, was stolen last week from the Centennial High School parking lot.

Now the organization is calling on the community for help.

Executive Director of Food For Families, Ellie Mangum, said the trailer was last seen on Thursday.

“I noticed when I stopped right here in the parking lot, I was like ‘our trailer is gone, where is our trailer?” Mangum said.

A trailer used to do good in our community, is now in the wrong hands.

“This trailer was used to bring food to and from the Oregon Food Bank and used as storage during other parts of the season,” Mangum said.

Mangum said this is not the first time the non-profit has experienced crime and vandalism.

“It’s been kind of a continual cycle of vandalism for our organization,” she said. “Because in the past three years, this is the third time we’ve been vandalized.”

The vandals detached the front wheel of the trailer, which was equipped with a boot, ultimately making it easier to steal.

The gray 5-foot by 8-foot, enclosed trailer, and 5 coolers inside which were used to keep donated food cold, amounts to a big loss for the organization.

“Now we’re spending $3,000 on replacing items which could have been spent on food or helping families in different ways,” Mangum said.

Mangum wants to send a message to the people who stole the very vessel that allows them to feed those who need it most in our community.

“If you needed help in some sort of fashion, whether it be resources in the community for housing or whatever reason you stole this trailer, we could’ve helped you,” she said.

A report has been filed with Gresham Police Department. If you know anything about this incident or the trailer, please contact authorities.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.