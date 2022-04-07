MUCH WARMER TODAY, THEN A BIG COOL DOWN

Good morning! We’re starting off our Thursday on a warmer note than Wednesday with most valley locations in the 40s. A dry offshore wind and lots of sunshine will allow temperatures to soar today. By lunchtime, valley temperatures should be climbing through the 60s, and by the end of the afternoon, highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. Today will easily be our warmest day so far this year. I can’t rule out a few areas hitting 80 closer to the Cascade Foothills.

Late today and tonight, cloud cover will be increasing out ahead of our next cold front. This is going to be a pretty weak system, but will bring another dramatic shift in temperatures. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees tomorrow with a few showers here and there. Conditions will continue to cool down heading into the weekend.

We’re keeping a close eye on the forecast between Saturday and Monday, especially during the overnight and early morning hours. Temperatures will be falling well into the 30s each night, bringing our snow level to around 500-1,000 feet. Mixed precipitation or wet snow could fall down to sea level at times, but the likelihood of sticking snow at the valley floor still seems pretty slim. That said, our local foothills will probably have minor snow accumulations at times. Highs will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

Temperatures will moderate a bit around Tuesday and Wednesday, but showers will still be around. Don’t expect many dry days beyond today.

Enjoy the sunshine and warm afternoon!

