Portland Parks & Rec hopes to fill hundreds of positions ahead of summer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The calendar says April, but Thursday’s forecasted high says shades of summer. That may have many of you thinking of recreating in the water, but to open up the city’s pools requires a lot of staff which they don’t have right now.

To get ready for the busy summer season, Portland Parks & Recreation is on a big push to hire people. They need to fill hundreds of full-time and part-time positions in many area, but they are in particular need of summer camp staff, lifeguards, swim instructors and water fitness instructors.

To fully staff a busy summer season takes more than 750 employees for aquatics, and right now they only have around 115.

The only requirement is that you are 16 or older, and you’ll learn the rest through free training. That doesn’t mean PP&R is only looking for high school kids.

“Traditionally lifeguards are always viewed as high school students. We’re out recruiting for, you know, maybe it’s a stay-at-home parent looking for something during the daytime or somebody retiring looking for something additional to do,” said Andy Amato, aquatics supervisor with PP&R. “We’ll teach you all the skills and get you prepared and ready to go.”

Funds from the parks local option levy allows PP&R to open community centers and pools, and allows them to waive the fees for lifeguard training and certification.

For more information about employment opportunities with PP&R, click here.

