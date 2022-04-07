Potential to hit 80 degrees Thursday, then wetter and cooler

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a wonderful spring afternoon with hazy sunshine and quickly warming temperatures. We should end up in the mid to upper 60s by 6 p.m. We’ve seen an easterly wind blowing across the central/east metro area. That wind continues tonight through tomorrow morning, keeping temperatures in the 40s for most of us. I don’t expect any frost in the metro area tonight even with the mainly clear sky.

Thursday will be noticeably warmer. Temperatures jump about 10 degrees from today, which puts most areas west of the Cascades between 75-80 degrees by 5-6 p.m. Records this time of year are in the 80s. Six years ago on tomorrow’s date we saw our earliest 85 degree temperature!

A cold front moves inland early Friday morning and that knocks temperatures back to normal…about 15 degrees cooler than Thursday. A cool and showery weather pattern settles in this weekend through the middle of next week. Each day we could see showers, but there are no big or organized weather systems.

Sticking snow is possible over the Coast Range summits above 1,000′ over the weekend in the evenings along with Monday night. But heavy showers would need to fall during the coldest time of the day.

